Backpack Gourmet

For trail foodies, the portable backpacking oven is not a luxury, it’s a must-have device. In addition to pies and breads, you can make in it almost anything that can be prepared in the oven at home. Using gear from any camp cooking set and some spare parts available for sale, you can easily make a backpacking oven yourself.

You'll Need

Backpacking stove

Fuel

Lighter

Heat diffuser or scorch buster

Pot or pan with lid

Thermometer (optional)

Pot Parka – an aluminized Fibreglas fabric convection dome. (Helps to contain rising heat from the stove)

Windscreen

Pot gripper universal removable handle for pot/pan

Parchment paper or silicone muffin cups

5 Tips for cooking with a portable oven

You can use any stove you have in your camp cooking set, however stoves with a simmer function work best for trail baking. Place the oven in a windless area or use a windscreen to increase efficiency. Do not use an oven with a windscreen that encloses the fuel tank and stove together. Always try new recipes at home for the first time. Never leave the oven unattended while cooking. Watch the thermometer carefully and control the flame to keep temperature out of the burn zone.

Recipes

Tanya Krezevska – Avid hiker, chef & founder of Trail Recipes food blog for outdoor enthusiasts

