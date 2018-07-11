× Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together

Having a body that works properly and efficiently is essential to living a pain-free and healthy life. For that to happen, we need to have a solid core foundation and our glutes need to be able to fire properly. The exercises below were designed to not only fire those muscles but also help our bodies know what it feels like when all of our muscles are working together as one.

Warm-up

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Supine & Prone Side Swings × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Supine & Prone Side Swings Prev Next

A. Supine & Prone Side Swings

Lie on your back with your arms out to your sides.

Bring your right leg up and across to your left side then return to its starting position.

Keep alternating between the right and left sides for 10 reps. For the prone side swings, do the same thing, except this time you’re lying on your stomach.

B. Arm Circles

20 forward rotations, 20 backward.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Double Band Side Steps × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Double Band Side Steps Prev Next

1. Double Band Side Steps

12 reps/side x 3 sets

Works: Gluteus Medius, Tensor Fascia Latae (TFL)

Loop a medium tension resistance band/mini band around your ankles with another band above your kneecaps, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees and hips just like you would in a quarter-squat and maintain that position throughout the set.

Take a step to the left and bring the left leg back to its initial position before taking a step to the right and bringing it back to its initial position.

× Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Step Downs

2. Step Downs

10/side x 3 reps

Works: Gluteus Maximus, TFL, Hamstrings, Calves

Standing on a box about 12-18 inches or on double stairs, step off with one leg and reach toes to the floor.

Repeat 10 times then switch legs. Make sure your bending knee does not go past your toes.

× 1 of 3 Expand Let's Work Together Push-Up Plank Reach Unders × 2 of 3 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Push-Up Plank Reach Unders × 3 of 3 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Push-Up Plank Reach Unders Prev Next

3. Push-Up Plank Reach Unders

5 reps/side x 3 sets

Works: Transverse Abdominis, Internal/External Oblique, Triceps, Pecs, Deltoids, Teres Major/Minor

Begin holding a plank, with a dumbbell on the outside of one hand.

Engage your core, pulling the belly button in toward the spine, keeping a neutral back. If it is too difficult to plank on your toes, go down on your knees.

Reach across your body, grab the dumbbell and pull it through to the opposite side.

Go down into a push-up then repeat on the opposite side.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Bird Dog Single Arm Row × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Let's Work Together Bird Dog Single Arm Row Prev Next

4. Bird Dog Single Arm Row

10 reps /side x 3 sets

Works: Internal/External Obliques, Transverse Abdominis Rhomboids, Latissimus Dorsi, Gluteus Maximus, Gluteus Medius, Contralateral Triceps, Forearms, Deltoids

Start with both knees and one hand on a bench, while the other hand is straight, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell.

Find your balance, then lift the opposite leg from the hand holding the dumbbell, keeping your knee straight.

Brace your core (almost like the feeling of jumping into an ice bath) but make sure you’re taking slow controlled breaths. Pull the weight to your chest with your elbow close to your body.

Whitney Dikoume, B.Kin. - IMPACT Canada Featured Top Fitness Trainer & athletic therapist from Calgary

Instagram @ms.whits Twitter @ITCtrains

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.