Spicy Tropical Curry Kelp Noodles
Serves 4-6.
Salad
Ingredients
- 1 cup green beans, trim ends and cut into 1½-inch long segments (steam for 1 minute)
- 1/2 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/2 cup beets, shredded
- 1/2 cup papaya, julienned
- 1/2 cup mango, julienned
- 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 bag of kelp noodles, rinsed and cut with kitchen shears
- a handful of mixed baby greens
Garnish
- cilantro leaves
- Thai basil leaves
- pea shoots
Directions
Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and coat generously with Spicy Pineapple Sauce. Mix with tongs and serve with a handful of coarsely chopped cilantro, basil, fresh pea shoots and candied citrus walnuts and pecans on top.
Spicy Pineapple Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup fresh pineapple
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. tamari
- ½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 Thai red chili, seeds removed
Directions
Add all the above to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.
Candied Citrus Walnuts & Pecans
Ingredients
- 1 cup pecans
- 1 cup walnuts
- ¼ cup simple syrup (3 Tbsp. water, 2 Tbsp. succanat or coconut sugar, simmer on low heat, continuing to stir until sugar is dissolved)
- 1 tsp. lime zest
- 1 tsp. orange zest
- Pinch of cayenne
- Pinch of pink salt
Directions
Toss nuts in a bowl with the simple syrup and mix in other ingredients, line parchment paper on a baking tray and toast nuts for 15 minutes at 350F. Flip nuts every 5 minutes until toasted, but not blackened. For truly raw nuts, instead of baking, spread the nuts on Teflex sheets and dehydrate for 12 hours at 115F, flipping after 4 hours. Whatever you don't eat, store in a mason jar for snacking.
