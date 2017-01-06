Spicy Tropical Curry Kelp Noodles

with Mixed Baby Greens, Candied Citrus Walnuts & Pecans

by

Serves 4-6.

Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 cup green beans, trim ends and cut into 1½-inch long segments (steam for 1 minute)
  • 1/2 cup carrots, shredded
  • 1/2 cup beets, shredded
  • 1/2 cup papaya, julienned
  • 1/2 cup mango, julienned
  • 10 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 bag of kelp noodles, rinsed and cut with kitchen shears
  • a handful of mixed baby greens

Garnish

  • cilantro leaves
  • Thai basil leaves
  • pea shoots

Directions

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and coat generously with Spicy Pineapple Sauce. Mix with tongs and serve with a handful of coarsely chopped cilantro, basil, fresh pea shoots and candied citrus walnuts and pecans on top. 

Spicy Pineapple Sauce

Ingredients

  • ½ cup fresh pineapple
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp. tamari
  • ½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. curry powder
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 Thai red chili, seeds removed

Directions

Add all the above to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

Candied Citrus Walnuts & Pecans

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pecans
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • ¼ cup simple syrup (3 Tbsp. water, 2 Tbsp. succanat or coconut sugar, simmer on low heat, continuing to stir until sugar is dissolved)
  • 1 tsp. lime zest
  • 1 tsp. orange zest
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • Pinch of pink salt

Directions

Toss nuts in a bowl with the simple syrup and mix in other ingredients, line parchment paper on a baking tray and toast nuts for 15 minutes at 350F. Flip nuts every 5 minutes until toasted, but not blackened. For truly raw nuts, instead of baking, spread the nuts on Teflex sheets and dehydrate for 12 hours at 115F, flipping after 4 hours. Whatever you don't eat, store in a mason jar for snacking.

Click to read Danielle's Get the Glow article.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.