Spicy Tropical Curry Kelp Noodles

Serves 4-6.

Salad

Ingredients

1 cup green beans, trim ends and cut into 1½-inch long segments (steam for 1 minute)

1/2 cup carrots, shredded

1/2 cup beets, shredded

1/2 cup papaya, julienned

1/2 cup mango, julienned

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bag of kelp noodles, rinsed and cut with kitchen shears

a handful of mixed baby greens

Garnish

cilantro leaves

Thai basil leaves

pea shoots

Directions

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl and coat generously with Spicy Pineapple Sauce. Mix with tongs and serve with a handful of coarsely chopped cilantro, basil, fresh pea shoots and candied citrus walnuts and pecans on top.

Spicy Pineapple Sauce

Ingredients

½ cup fresh pineapple

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. tamari

½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. curry powder

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Thai red chili, seeds removed

Directions

Add all the above to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

Candied Citrus Walnuts & Pecans

Ingredients

1 cup pecans

1 cup walnuts

¼ cup simple syrup (3 Tbsp. water, 2 Tbsp. succanat or coconut sugar, simmer on low heat, continuing to stir until sugar is dissolved)

1 tsp. lime zest

1 tsp. orange zest

Pinch of cayenne

Pinch of pink salt

Directions

Toss nuts in a bowl with the simple syrup and mix in other ingredients, line parchment paper on a baking tray and toast nuts for 15 minutes at 350F. Flip nuts every 5 minutes until toasted, but not blackened. For truly raw nuts, instead of baking, spread the nuts on Teflex sheets and dehydrate for 12 hours at 115F, flipping after 4 hours. Whatever you don't eat, store in a mason jar for snacking.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education

IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.