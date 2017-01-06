× Expand Get the Glow

During the summer, we take good care of our skin. Exposed to the world, we soak up much needed vitamin D from the sun and sweat away toxins. Come winter, our skin gets covered, layer upon layer and we tend to forget about the most important layer of all. We are bombarded by advertising that focuses on adding products to the skin to aid in its regeneration, however the most effective way to nourish healthy skin is through a nutrient-dense diet. Many of us miss the connection between what we eat and the way our skin appears. Just as our internal organs receive nutrients from what we eat, so does our skin, the largest organ of all.

There are many daily practices that can help improve skin quality. By using mild, natural soaps, ingredient-conscious sunscreens and moisturizers, as well as practicing gentle exfoliation, we can aid the body in the regeneration of skin cells. When combined with a nutrient-dense diet and plenty of hydration, these habits help keep skin looking healthy and supple, but none benefit us as profoundly as the food we eat. It's true that healthy skin begins from the inside out.

Here is a list of foods sure to get your skin glowing in no time …

Cilantro and basil chelate heavy metals, helping to rid the body of toxins.

High amounts of enzymes are present in tropical fruits, such as mangoes, papayas and pineapples, allowing our digestive system to function optimally and free up energy that could be used to heal and replenish the skin and other organs. They are rich in antioxidants, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Dark leafy greens, tropical and citrus fruits are high in vitamin C as well as beta-carotene, which helps generate vitamin A in the body. Vitamin C aids the synthesis of collagen, keeping skin supple and firm and improves the skin’s water retention, which keeps it softer, and wrinkle-free. Vitamin A regulates cell renewal and skin revitalization, replacing old skin cells with new ones.

Kale and spinach contain phytonutrients (plant chemicals) that fight inflammation and protect skin from the sun’s damaging rays.

Beets cleanse the blood of impurities and revitalize our red blood cells, supplying fresh oxygen to the body. The health of your blood is reflected in beautiful skin.

Walnuts, pecans and other nuts and seeds contain vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids that assist in the health of the cell membrane for radiant skin.

Kelp and other seaweeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants. They survive extreme conditions and adapt to changing environments. This resilience and restorative ability makes seaweed pure skin food.

And water. Drink plenty of water.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education

