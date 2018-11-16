× Expand Photo: Emily von Euw Pumpkin Spice Tarts

The Holidays are a popular time for pumpkin spice. This hazelnut-based crust sweetened with dates is balanced and surprising. Each tart is filled with a luscious custard and topped off with whipped coconut cream. For added decadence, drizzle with a low-sugar salted caramel sauce.

Ingredients

Hazelnut crust

3/4 cup hazelnuts

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup dates

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt

Pumpkin filling

1 3/4 cups (1 can) pumpkin purée

1/4 cup melted coconut oil (or cacao butter for firmer results)

1/4 cup coconut milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup dates

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 heaping Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

Coconut whipped cream

1 can full-fat coconut cream

1/2 tsp. vanilla powder

1 tsp. maple syrup

Directions

Crust: in a food processor grind the hazelnuts and oats into flour. Add the rest of the ingredients and process until the dough is slightly sticky, crumbly and can hold its shape when pressed between two fingers. If it's too crumbly, add more dates or a splash of water or coconut milk. If it's too moist, add a spoonful or two of ground flax seed or oats. Press the crust evenly into lined or oiled tart tins and cool in the fridge.

Filling: blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour evenly into your tart crusts and set in the fridge overnight (minimum 5 hours).

Coconut whipped cream: open the can and scoop the solid white fat off the top. Whip the cream with the vanilla and maple syrup in a chilled bowl until it's the consistency of whipped cream. Scoop onto tarts, decorate with extra chopped hazelnuts and coconut shreds.

Emily von Euw - IMPACT Magazine Top Vegan Influencer, vegan blogger & cookbook author in Vancouver

Instagram @thisrawsomeveganlife Facebook @thisrawsomeveganlife Twitter @rawsomevegan

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.