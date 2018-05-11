× Expand Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler Plant Powered Muscle Mylk

Serves 1

Ingredients

5 stalks of celery

1 bunch of kale

1/2 bundle of cilantro

1 green apple

1 young coconut water + meat or 1 cup nut milk (coconut or almond milk)

1 medjool date, pit removed

Directions

Wash celery, kale, cilantro and apple thoroughly and run it through a juicer. If using fresh coconut, crack it open. Empty the coconut water into a blender through a mesh strainer. With a large spoon, scoop out all of the coconut meat and put into the blender with the water. Add one pitted date and blast on high for 30-60 seconds or until smooth and creamy. Add the green juice and blend well until all ingredients are combined — about 30 seconds. Serve immediately.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 346; protein 13g; fat 4g; carbs 73g; fibre 16g.

Click to view the Get Shredded on Plants article.

Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler – Personal wellness coaches & authors of the Vegan Weight Loss Manifesto

Instagram @activevegetarian Twitter @activeveg

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.