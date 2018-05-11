Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler
Plant Powered Muscle Mylk
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 5 stalks of celery
- 1 bunch of kale
- 1/2 bundle of cilantro
- 1 green apple
- 1 young coconut water + meat or 1 cup nut milk (coconut or almond milk)
- 1 medjool date, pit removed
Directions
Wash celery, kale, cilantro and apple thoroughly and run it through a juicer. If using fresh coconut, crack it open. Empty the coconut water into a blender through a mesh strainer. With a large spoon, scoop out all of the coconut meat and put into the blender with the water. Add one pitted date and blast on high for 30-60 seconds or until smooth and creamy. Add the green juice and blend well until all ingredients are combined — about 30 seconds. Serve immediately.
Nutrition facts per serving
Calories 346; protein 13g; fat 4g; carbs 73g; fibre 16g.
Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler – Personal wellness coaches & authors of the Vegan Weight Loss Manifesto
Instagram @activevegetarian Twitter @activeveg