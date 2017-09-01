Moringa, The Miracle Tree

× Expand Moringa

There’s a new superfood waiting in the wings, packed with nutrients that have the power to eradicate malnutrition in the poorest parts of the world and even in our own backyard. The moringa tree, dubbed the Miracle Tree, or the Tree of Life, is a nutrient-dense, drought-resistant plant native to India that grows throughout the Tropics.

Many of its parts are edible — specifically the seeds, pods and leaves. And Moringa can benefit us all: the runner, the breast-feeding mama, the auto-immune compromised, the always-on-the-go, the low energy, the coffee-addicted, the don’t-eat-enough-vegetables, the cholesterol-too-high and those looking to make a difference in their health and the health of the planet.

Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat and prevent more than 300 ailments, moringa truly is a miracle tree. The dried leaf powder, gram for gram, outdoes many nutrient-dense whole foods.

Nutrients in moringa

90+ vitamins & minerals, including A to K

46 active antioxidants

36 anti-inflammatory compounds

Essential fatty acids, including Omega 3, 6 & 9

All 9 essential amino acids and 9 non-essential amino acids

Moringa has (gram for gram):

more provitamin A than carrots

more vitamin C than oranges

more iron than spinach

more potassium than bananas

more chlorophyll than wheatgrass

Here's what you get in moringa:

Chlorophyll: Chlorophyll is considered the green blood of every green plant, only one molecule different than hemin, the human blood molecule. And moringa, being high in chlorophyll, can support the blood and the cardiovascular system.

Alkaline: Being mineral rich, moringa is highly alkaline. Since our blood and bodily fluids are slightly alkaline and toxins are acidic, our body is constantly fighting to stay on the basic side of the pH chart. Eat 75 per cent alkaline foods and 25 per cent mildly acidic foods for a proper pH balance. When the body has a balanced pH, disease cannot thrive.

Antioxidant: Moringa is high in antioxidants that can reduce free radicals that damage our cells and make us age prematurely. Antioxidants support us on a cellular level and aid in healing wounds, fighting cancer, and helping muscle and tissue growth.

Adapotgen: Moringa is an adaptogen that helps bring us into balance, as nature intended. It allows our body to adapt to stress and help us where we need it most.

CVD and Diabetes: Moringa protects the body from oxidative stress, a contributing factor in cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Moringa has been studied as an alternative to pharmaceuticals for these conditions.

Anti-Inflammatory: Moringa is a complete plant-based protein, an excellent food for athletes. It is a potent anti-inflammatory and can speed the removal of lactic acid, which improves the body’s post-inflammatory response after working out, allowing us to build muscle and heal quicker.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education & author of Heal and Ignite

Instagram: @pachavega Twitter: @pachavegaliving

