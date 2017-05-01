× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos The Nardella Clinic

Jennifer Nardella, ND | Meghan Haggarty, ND, FMAPS

With a long and accomplished history of practicing naturopathic medicine in Calgary, the Nardella Clinic remains at the forefront of its field. Since opening in 1999, its naturopathic doctors, Dr. Jennifer Nardella and Dr. Meghan Haggarty, have employed a collaborative approach, working together with the clinic’s 10 other providers — including a chiropractor, a psychologist and a medical aesthetician — to successfully care for more than 10,000 patients.

“We treat a wide range of conditions,” says Dr. Nardella, who will shortly complete her Integrative Cancer Therapy Fellowship. “And we’re innovative. We keep up with current medical research. Medicine changes daily, so you have to be able to adapt to and implement new theories, treatments and diagnoses in order to meet patients’ needs.” Chronic and degenerative diseases (including Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis), cancers (including breast, prostate and colon), allergy and immunology conditions (including rheumatoid arthritis), hormonal conditions (including thyroid disease) and digestive health issues (including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) are treated at the clinic. It’s also specialized in treating Lyme and tick-borne diseases.

Leading-edge therapies including hyperbaric medicine, intravenous therapies, ozone and UVB therapy, specific diet therapies and colonic hydrotherapy are offered at the clinic. “We also do a lot of advanced diagnostic testing,” Dr. Nardella says, “because part of our job is to find the root cause of the problem, rather than just treat the symptoms.” After determining which tests to conduct — a complex job itself — the doctors send samples to specialized laboratories around the world. Dr. Haggarty, the first person in Canada to become a Fellow of the Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs, treats several pediatric conditions including autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and ADHD. “Many of the principles we apply to chronic disease in adults are applicable to children,” she says. “These principles are beneficial in helping kids heal and improve.” With a second location in Invemere, B.C., the Nardella Clinic offers patients access to the prescribing authority of Naturopathic Physicians licensed in B.C.

To contact the Nardella Clinic:

202, 1910 – 20th Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2M 1H5

403.282.4488 – info@nardellaclinic.com – www.nardellaclinic.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor and Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.