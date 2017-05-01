× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Evolution Coaching

Shayla Roberts, BHK, CSCS, CPHC

You want to lose weight but keep hitting the cookie jar. Your bad behaviour is clashing with good goals. "You're not unique", says lifestyle medicine coach, Shayla Roberts. The reason some people “have one foot on the gas and one on the brake” often comes down to mindset. “If people don't believe they can do it, then nothing else really makes a difference,” Roberts says. “What makes the biggest difference, is getting people to see what's possible.”

That's what the Evolution Coaching owner has done for more than two decades — help clients make permanent, positive change needed to achieve personal goals and peak performance. “It's not that people don't know what to do, but there is a big gap between knowing and doing,” she says. “I think people have this idea that willpower is all they need. It's proven that when people believe they can change and have the right tools they are more successful.”

Roberts, who has a bachelor degree in human kinetics, says clients want to live healthier lives. Some are motivated by health scares and many are professionals over age 40 with goals ranging from wanting to shed weight to running a race. One woman became a client after seeing relatives suffer health consequences caused by carrying excess weight and wanted to change direction. “She was in a high-pressure job, worked 12 hours a day and went out for dinner all the time,” says Roberts, a member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. “In two years, she lost half her body weight and went from never being fit to running a marathon, doing a triathlon and cycling through Europe.”

The bulk of coaching, one-on-one or in groups, is done by phone or online, creating sustainable plans pertaining to everything from fitness and nutrition to lifestyle and stress management –backed up with accountability, support and motivation. “When people are not quite ready to change, they talk about change,” she adds. “When they are ready to do something – that's when I see them.”

