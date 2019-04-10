× Expand Exercise Makes You Smarter

It’s true. A study published in Cognitive Systems Research showed that running increases cortisol levels and improves memorization skills.

A Finnish study in the Journal of Physiology discovered that certain types of exercise are better than others in growing new brain cells in adults. Aerobic and sustained exercise like running and cycling were the most effective. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) showed a small response in cell growth while resistance training resulted in none.

If running and cycling aren’t your thing, don’t worry. Any form of exercise will help your brain because any form of activity stimulates production of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF.) This protein helps with the growth of new neurons and nourishes the existing ones. It’s been called ‘Miracle Grow’ for the brain because of it’s amazing effects.