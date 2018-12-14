× Expand Photo: Katy Whitt Shoulder Season

It’s important to work all aspects of your shoulders while keeping it challenging and fun. Using multiple muscle groups allows for more joint stabilization, increased caloric expenditure and improvement to your overall functional strength.

Warm-up

3 sets of:

30 jumping jacks

30 mountain climbers

30 split jumps

The Workout

1. Plank Pose & One-arm Lat Pull

12 reps/side x 3 sets

Lower cable system to the bottom of the stack.

Take a plank position far enough away from the cable system to allow full extension without the weight stack touching.

Keeping your body parallel to the floor, pull your elbow back into a full range one-arm lat pull, keeping your arm parallel to the floor.

2. The Giver

12 reps x 3 sets

Sitting on a bench, grab a barbell with a supinated (palms-up) grip.

Start with your arms at a 90-degree angle at the height of your belly button, shoulders pulled back.

Extend your arms while lifting the barbell to eye level as if you were passing a tray to someone standing in front of you.

3. Single Arm Shoulder Press

12 reps/side x 3 sets

Standing with good posture, lift one dumbbell so your arm is in a 90-degree angle pointing upward.

Without changing your weight distribution, extend your arm straight up.

Repeat 12 times while maintaining a smooth motion.

4. Cable Rear Delt Fly

12 reps x 3 sets

Set the cables to max height.

In a kneeling position, make a cross-grip in front of chest

Start the exercise with extended arms - shoulders pulled back and down.

Open the cables slowly outward - away from your body.

Correct end position will line the cable cross up with your neck, chest open.

5. Lunge-Lateral Shoulder Raise

12 reps x 3 sets

Step back and sink into a static lunge - be careful your front leg stays at 90 degrees.

Hold this position while raising dumbbells up and out from your sides to shoulder height, return to start position.

Jody Bencharski - Personal trainer at The Calgary Winter Club

Instagram @jodybenchfitness

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.