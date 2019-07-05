Fit For Summer

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Morgan Hodge Workout

Summer is a great time to squeeze in this short high intensity workout. It can be modified for all fitness levels and requires little equipment. Although this workout is quick, remember to focus on good form to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Warm-up

Do each exercise for 30 seconds. Repeat 3x.

High Knees – walking in place and running in place

Butt Kicks – walking in place and running in place

Slow Mountain Climbers

Straight Standing Kicks

Wall-sit Squat Hold

Plank Hold

The Workout

For five rounds, complete 1 minute of work for each movement followed by a 1 minute rest between rounds.

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Lunges

Lunges

Stand upright with dumbbells at your side, palms facing body. Lunge forward with right leg, bending trailing knee so it almost brushes the floor. Use heel of right foot to push upper body back to the starting position. Repeat with opposite leg.

Beginner: Bodyweight.

Intermediate: Hold dumbbells at side.

Advanced: Barbell In front rack position.

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Bent Over Row

Bent Over Row

Advanced: Hold barbell with a pronated grip (palms facing down). Bend knees slightly and bring torso forward, bending at waist, while keeping back straight until almost parallel to floor. Barbell should be directly in front of you with arms hanging perpendicular to floor and torso.

While keeping torso stationary, exhale and lift barbell toward body. Keep elbows close to sides and only use forearms to hold the weight. At top contracted position, squeeze back muscles and hold for a brief pause. Inhale and slowly lower barbell back to starting position.

Beginner: Use a dowel without weight.

Intermediate: Use dumbbells.

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Front Squat

Front Squat

Intermediate: Begin with feet shoulder-width apart and hold dumbbells just above and in front of shoulders. Squat down until thighs are parallel to floor then return to starting position. Keep head, chest and eyes up throughout the exercise.

Beginner: Bodyweight only.

Advanced: Barbell In front rack position, add weight as needed.

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Pull-up

Pull-ups

Intermediate: Grasp the bar with an overhand grip and begin from a dead hang (arms fully extended, about shoulder width apart). Squeeze your shoulder blades together so your shoulders pull down and away from your ears, then pull up toward the bar by bending the arms and clear it with your chin. Pause at the top of the exercise, then lower back down under control. Return to the starting position and repeat.

Beginner: Ring rows. Set rings to the appropriate height (lower rings are more difficult). Stand under the rings, grab them and lean back until your arms are straight. Keep feet on the floor, your body straight and pull chest up towards the rings as high as you can. Pause briefly at the top of the exercise and slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position.

Advanced: Chest to bar pull-up.

× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Burpees

Burpees

Advanced: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, weight on heels and arms at your sides. Push hips back, bend knees and lower into a squat.

Place hands on the floor directly in front of and just inside of feet. Shift weight onto hands and jump feet back to land softly on the balls of your feet in a plank position. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels.

Do a single push-up then jump feet forward so they land just outside of hands. From this crouched position, explosively jump into the air while reaching hands over head. Land, then immediately lower back into a squat for your next rep.

Beginner: Perform with hands on a box or bench.

Intermediate: Perform on ground with no jump (step feet out and in).

Morgan Hodge, BKin – IMPACT Magazine Top Fitness Instructor & Neuro Performance

Coach/Co-Owner at Function Health Club - Port Coquitlam CrossFit