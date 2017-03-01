×
Photo: Neil Zeller
Running Buddies
Just about everything is better with a friend, especially running. Friends make sure you don't skip workouts; they're always up for a roadtrip and they make sure there is someone to share the pain and the fun.
Meet some cool running buddies:
- Simon Ong & Raymond Ong
- Lori Vickerman & Terry Toffelmire
- Cindy Harvey & Angela Haywood
- Lindsey Snyder & Jon Noad
- The Foxtrotters
- Karen Bond & Michelle Hyun
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.