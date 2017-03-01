Lindsey Snyder & Jon Noad

× Expand Photo: Chris Welner Running Buddies

Lindsey Snider and Jon Noad know that having a running buddy is a great way to get out of the office at lunch and meet a best friend. Since Noad arrived from Britain to take a job with Shell Canada in Calgary, these workmates together have piled up more than 3,500K, 350 runs and 15 races. “We dragged ourselves out for a short run the following week, and more than 10 years later we are still running together,” says Jon, a 52 year-old geologist. Lindsay, 36, is an oil and gas engineer. Over the years, they got married (to other people), ran Lindsey’s first half-marathon together, conquered a 50K in 2015 and ran the Kelowna Marathon where Lindsey qualified for Boston. “She beat me by two minutes that day,” says Jon.

Click to view the Running Buddies article.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.