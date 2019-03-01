Wild Rice & Hummus Collard Wraps

Photo: Nikki Lefler
Wild Rice and Hummus Collard Wraps
These wraps are a great option for anyone who wants to eat healthy and are especially beneficial for those who are active. It’s a great option for after a workout to speed up recovery and help increase athletic performance. They are easy to prepare, ready in 20 minutes and can also be made well in advance.
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 collard greens leaves (you can also use chard leaves)
- 1/4 cup wild rice, cooked
- 1/3 cup hummus
- 1 small zucchini cut lengthwise in about 1/2 inch slices
- 1 red bell pepper sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper sliced
Directions
- Pick two medium-sized leaves of collard greens and lay them flat with the backside up. Trim the stem lightly to make it easier to roll.
- In a large pot bring water to a boil. Dip each leaf* into the water and count to 10. Remove the leaf from water and pat it dry with a tea towel. Place both leaves with the backside up again and set aside.
- In a bowl mix wild rice and hummus together. In the middle of each leaf spread 1/2 of the wild rice-hummus mixture, top with couple slices of zucchini and a handful of bell peppers.
- Wrap it up. Using your hands gently fold the top and bottom parts of the leaves inward while you roll the wrap, right to left, (very much like wrapping a burrito).
- Cut in half. A serrated or very sharp knife works best. Enjoy!
*If you prefer to eat the collard greens raw, just skip the second step.
Nutrition facts per serving (with basic homemade hummus): Calories 108; protein 5 g; fat 3 g; carbs 19 g.
Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler - Personal wellness coaches in Vancouver
Instagram: @activevegetarian Twitter: @ActiveVeg