Wild Rice & Hummus Collard Wraps

These wraps are a great option for anyone who wants to eat healthy and are especially beneficial for those who are active. It’s a great option for after a workout to speed up recovery and help increase athletic performance. They are easy to prepare, ready in 20 minutes and can also be made well in advance.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 collard greens leaves (you can also use chard leaves)

1/4 cup wild rice, cooked

1/3 cup hummus

1 small zucchini cut lengthwise in about 1/2 inch slices

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 orange bell pepper sliced

Directions

Pick two medium-sized leaves of collard greens and lay them flat with the backside up. Trim the stem lightly to make it easier to roll. In a large pot bring water to a boil. Dip each leaf* into the water and count to 10. Remove the leaf from water and pat it dry with a tea towel. Place both leaves with the backside up again and set aside. In a bowl mix wild rice and hummus together. In the middle of each leaf spread 1/2 of the wild rice-hummus mixture, top with couple slices of zucchini and a handful of bell peppers. Wrap it up. Using your hands gently fold the top and bottom parts of the leaves inward while you roll the wrap, right to left, (very much like wrapping a burrito). Cut in half. A serrated or very sharp knife works best. Enjoy!

*If you prefer to eat the collard greens raw, just skip the second step.

Nutrition facts per serving (with basic homemade hummus): Calories 108; protein 5 g; fat 3 g; carbs 19 g.

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.