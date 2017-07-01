Water Under the Bridge Cocktail

× Expand Photo: Native Tongues Taqueria Water Under The Bridge

This refreshing cocktail comes from Dylan Macleod, head bartender at Native Tongues Taqueria in Calgary. Watermelon is great for hydration, plus it contains lycopene, important for cardiovascular health. Lemon juice is high in vitamin C, which helps form collagen and boost the immune system. Lavender can relieve stress.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ oz. Beefeater gin

1 oz. fresh watermelon juice

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. Ancho Reyes liqueur

½ oz. lavender honey syrup (see recipe below)

Shake all ingredients and, using fine strainer, strain into coupe. Garnish with watermelon slice. Serves one.

Lavender Honey Syrup

5 Tbsp. lavender

2 cups water

Bring water and lavender to a boil. Remove from heat. Add two parts honey to one part lavender tea. Stir until combined. Strain to remove lavender. Store in an airtight container in fridge for up to one month. ⇑

View the Patio Cocktails article.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.