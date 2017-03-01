Upgraded Bulletproof Coffee

× Expand Photo: Barbara Bamber Bulletproof Coffee

Serves 2

A frothy cup of bulletproof coffee with hydrolyzed collagen is an upgraded version of the bulletproof coffee you may have already tried. Although not scientifically proven, it appears to benefit skin moisture and tone and has 5 grams of protein in each tablespoon! Substitute regular ghee with a blend of coconut oil and ghee to get the benefits of both. What a powerful cup of Joe. It has a nutty, almost mocha, flavour that could be bumped up by adding a teaspoon of cacao powder.

Ingredients

2 cups prepared coffee

2 Tbsp. coconut oil and butter ghee

2 Tbsp. hydrolized collagen powder

1 tsp. reishi mushroom spores

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Measure all ingredients into a blender, blend on low, gradually increasing the speed to medium and blend until frothy. Pour into two mugs and serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 203; protein 6g; fat 17g; carbs 7g.

Barbara Bamber – Food writer

Instagram: @justasmidgen Twitter: @justasmidgen1

