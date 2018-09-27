Tahini Green Smoothie

×
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Battle of the Blenders
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 big handful of kale
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 Tbsp. tahini paste
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 dates, pitted
- 1/2 tsp. spirulina powder
- 4 cups of water
- 1/4 cup ice (optional)
Directions
Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45-60 seconds.
Nutrition facts per smoothie
Calories 255; protein 6 g; fat 1 g; carbs 65 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.