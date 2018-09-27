Tahini Green Smoothie

As seen in Battle of the Blenders 2018

by

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 big handful of kale
  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 1 Tbsp. tahini paste 
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon 
  • 2 dates, pitted 
  • 1/2 tsp. spirulina powder 
  • 4 cups of water 
  • 1/4 cup ice (optional)

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45-60 seconds.

Nutrition facts per smoothie

Calories 255; protein 6 g; fat 1 g; carbs 65 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.