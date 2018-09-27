Summer Herbs Chimichurri

As seen in Battle of the Blenders 2018

by

Makes about 1/2 cup

Ingredients

  • Approx 4 cups, lightly packed of each of the following herbs: cilantro, basil, dill, parsley 
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 green jalapeño 
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds 
  • 1/2 Tbsp. miso paste 
  • 1/2 lemon, including peel
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil (optional) 

Directions

Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor. If using a blender, use the tamper to help mix the ingredients into the blades while running on low-medium.

Nutrition facts per 2 Tbsp 

Calories 106; protein 3 g; fat 0 g; carbs 6 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.