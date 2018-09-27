×
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Summer Herbs Chimichurri
Makes about 1/2 cup
Ingredients
- Approx 4 cups, lightly packed of each of the following herbs: cilantro, basil, dill, parsley
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 green jalapeño
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- 1/2 Tbsp. miso paste
- 1/2 lemon, including peel
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil (optional)
Directions
Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor. If using a blender, use the tamper to help mix the ingredients into the blades while running on low-medium.
Nutrition facts per 2 Tbsp
Calories 106; protein 3 g; fat 0 g; carbs 6 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.