Summer Herbs Chimichurri

Makes about 1/2 cup

Ingredients

Approx 4 cups, lightly packed of each of the following herbs: cilantro, basil, dill, parsley

4 cloves garlic

1 green jalapeño

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1/2 Tbsp. miso paste

1/2 lemon, including peel

2 Tbsp. olive oil (optional)

Directions

Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor. If using a blender, use the tamper to help mix the ingredients into the blades while running on low-medium.

Nutrition facts per 2 Tbsp

Calories 106; protein 3 g; fat 0 g; carbs 6 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.