× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Salt-free Cashew Sour Cream

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight and drained

¼ cup water

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Optional spices: chipotle, herbes de provence, cumin and nutritional yeast

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45 seconds. Start on low and gradually increase speed. There should be enough liquid to create a vortex in the centre of the cashew cream. Use the tamper to help mix it. This is an incredibly versatile dip that can add texture and flavour to a variety of dishes and cuisines.

Nutrition facts per Tbsp

Calories 66; protein 2 g; fat 5 g; carbs 3 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.