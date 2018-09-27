×
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Salt-free Cashew Sour Cream
Makes about 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight and drained
- ¼ cup water
- 3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- Optional spices: chipotle, herbes de provence, cumin and nutritional yeast
Directions
Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for 45 seconds. Start on low and gradually increase speed. There should be enough liquid to create a vortex in the centre of the cashew cream. Use the tamper to help mix it. This is an incredibly versatile dip that can add texture and flavour to a variety of dishes and cuisines.
Nutrition facts per Tbsp
Calories 66; protein 2 g; fat 5 g; carbs 3 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.