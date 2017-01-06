× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Red Beet Borscht with Cashew Sour Cream

This warming winter soup is a powerhouse of nutrition with intense yet deliciously balanced flavours. The sprouted lentils provide a high concentration of healthy plant-based proteins and vitamin C, much needed during the holiday season. The miso paste and fermented kimchi are loaded with a multitude of probiotics to enhance healthy gut bacteria and keep your immune system functioning at its optimal level. The beets help improve blood circulation and enhance red blood cells because of their high iron content. Add a dollop of cashew sour cream on top to make this dish pop.

Salad

3 large red beets,

peeled and shredded

½ head Napa cabbage, chiffonade thin (shredded)

2 Fuji/Gala apples, shredded

4 carrots, shredded

1 cup sprouted wild rice

1 cup sprouted lentils

Broth

6 Tbsp. miso paste

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. gluten-free tamari

1 tsp. allspice powder

Allspice aids circulation and digestion.

8 cups boiling hot water, divided

Garnish

1 dollop of cashew sour cream

¼ cup minced fresh dill

2 green onions, thinly sliced

A spoonful of kimchi

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and mix well with tongs. Mix broth ingredients in 2 cups boiling hot water until dissolved. Divvy out the salad mixture in individual bowls then pour the miso mixture over top of each. Fill the bowls with the rest of the hot water and garnish with a dollop of cashew sour cream, a spoonful of kimchi, green onion and dill.

Alternatively, you may blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender for a unique creamy soup. If this is the case, add 2 cups of room-temperature water before blending then blend for 4 minutes until steamy. Once in bowls, add the rest of the hot water and stir by hand. Garnish the same as above.

Cashew Sour Cream

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight and drained

¼ cup water

1 to 2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Directions

Blend in a high-speed blender until creamy and smooth. Add more water if necessary.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 256; protein 12g; fat 2g; carbs 51g.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education

