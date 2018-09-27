×
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Raw Ginger Orange Power Bites
Makes 12-15 bites
Ingredients
- 10 dates, pitted
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 2 Tbsp. coconut flakes
- 1 Tbsp. hemp seeds
- 1 Tbsp. goji berries
- 2 slices of fresh orange, chopped fine, including the peel
- 1/2 tsp. ginger powder
- 1/2 Tbsp. vanilla protein powder
Directions
Best done in a food processor, add all ingredients in a bowl and process until a “dough ball” forms. It will be ready to roll into balls when it can hold its shape when squished together. Alternatively, you can create the dough mixing with the tamper while the blender is on low.
Nutrition facts per bite
Calories 130; protein 2 g; fat 6 g; carbs 20 g.
Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.