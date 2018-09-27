× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Raw Ginger Orange Power Bites

Makes 12-15 bites

Ingredients

10 dates, pitted

1/2 cup pecans

2 Tbsp. coconut flakes

1 Tbsp. hemp seeds

1 Tbsp. goji berries

2 slices of fresh orange, chopped fine, including the peel

1/2 tsp. ginger powder

1/2 Tbsp. vanilla protein powder

Directions

Best done in a food processor, add all ingredients in a bowl and process until a “dough ball” forms. It will be ready to roll into balls when it can hold its shape when squished together. Alternatively, you can create the dough mixing with the tamper while the blender is on low.

Nutrition facts per bite

Calories 130; protein 2 g; fat 6 g; carbs 20 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.