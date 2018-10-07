× Expand Photo: Maria Koutsogiannis Pot Pie

This recipe is the perfect refuel for long distance runners and intense trainers. It is packed full of nutrients and carbs to keep you energized and on top of your training. It's vegan, but I bet you didn't expect these bad boys to have 22 g of protein per portion… well they do! This meal will also be popular at your next family gathering, even for your little ones and those pesky picky eaters.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. vegan butter

1 medium sweet white onion, finely chopped

5 cups mushrooms, thinly sliced (crimini, white button, shittake)

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1 vegetable stock cube

2 sprigs of thyme, removed from stem and finely chopped

1 Tbsp. tamari or soy sauce

1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. coconut sugar

¼ tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. cloves

dash of chili or chili flakes

2-3 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. corn starch or flour

1¾ cups coconut cream

2 cups steamed white potatoes, (with skins) cut into chunks

2 sheets puff pastry - thawed in fridge

Meltable vegan cheese of choice

Directions

Start by steaming the potatoes. I like leaving the skins on and cutting them into bit size pieces. Cook until soft.

Add oil and butter to a large pot on medium-low heat for about 30 seconds. Add onion and brown for about 5-7 minutes or until golden and soft. Stir occasionally to avoid burning.

Add garlic and mushrooms to the pot and cook them down until reduced by ⅓ or until soft. This should take another 5 minutes.

Once the mushrooms are cooked can add the stock cube, seasoning, soy sauce, nutritional yeast and spices. Stir this mixture until well combined.

Add the lemon juice and corn starch. Using a spatula, stir aggressively to make sure the flour is well combined and coated to the onions and mushrooms. If you spot clumps, use a fork to break them apart.

Turn heat to high, add coconut cream and bring this mixture to a boil. Stir often to watch the consistency change and to avoid burning. Once the mixture is bubbling, turn heat to low, add steamed potatoes and simmer for around 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 F, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Grab your mini dutch oven pots, grease them with oil and set aside.

Cut each puff pastry sheet into 4 and place a little sheet on the base of each mini pot. Keep the corner of each sheet pulled over the pot so when filled with with the mixture and covered with the other puffed pastry sheet, it acts as a little pinch pocket and adds character to the pot.

Once all your pots are lined with the pastry, add in the potato-and-mushroom mixture. Fill to the top and grate some of your favourite vegan or non-vegan cheese on top.

Cover with the other puff pastry sheet and pinch the sides.

Brush with oil or melted butter before cooking on baking sheet for 20 minutes.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 962; protein 22 g; fat 51 g; carbs 112 g.

Maria Koutsogiannis - Author of Mindful Vegan Meals from Calgary

Instagram @foodbymaria Twitter @foodbymaria