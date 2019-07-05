Lentil Apple Slaw

A refreshing lunch any day of the week, or delicious side to add to your next creative dish

by

To be honest, this is one of those quick recipes that just developed from using up leftovers. I’m glad I threw it together, because this lentil apple slaw was a total slam dunk. It was so tasty that I knew I had to share it with you!

If you’re really feeling creative, try it stuffed with other faves in wraps and taco shells. This lentil apple slaw is a versatile recipe just waiting for you to take it on an adventure.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Salad 

  • 1 cup cooked lentils
  • 2 cup shredded savoy cabbage
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot
  • 1/2 cup diced cucumber
  • 1 apple, peeled and cut into match sticks
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vegan worcestershire
  • 1 tsp. agave
  • 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 tsp. sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Combine all the dressing ingredients with a whisk in a separate bowl, or shake together in a jar. Pour dressing over the salad and toss together. Serve immediately, or refrigerate the dressed salad for 1 to 2 hours.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 189; protein 6 g; fat 10 g; carbs 14 g. 

Excerpted from Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics. Copyright © 2018 by Lauren Toyota.Pubished by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved.

Lauren Toyota – One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.