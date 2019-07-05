Photo: Lauren Toyota
Slaw
To be honest, this is one of those quick recipes that just developed from using up leftovers. I’m glad I threw it together, because this lentil apple slaw was a total slam dunk. It was so tasty that I knew I had to share it with you!
If you’re really feeling creative, try it stuffed with other faves in wraps and taco shells. This lentil apple slaw is a versatile recipe just waiting for you to take it on an adventure.
Serves 6
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 cup cooked lentils
- 2 cup shredded savoy cabbage
- 1/2 cup diced carrot
- 1/2 cup diced cucumber
- 1 apple, peeled and cut into match sticks
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Dressing
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- zest of 1 lemon
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp. vegan worcestershire
- 1 tsp. agave
- 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions
Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Combine all the dressing ingredients with a whisk in a separate bowl, or shake together in a jar. Pour dressing over the salad and toss together. Serve immediately, or refrigerate the dressed salad for 1 to 2 hours.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 189; protein 6 g; fat 10 g; carbs 14 g.
Excerpted from Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics. Copyright © 2018 by Lauren Toyota.Pubished by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved.
