To be honest, this is one of those quick recipes that just developed from using up leftovers. I’m glad I threw it together, because this lentil apple slaw was a total slam dunk. It was so tasty that I knew I had to share it with you!

If you’re really feeling creative, try it stuffed with other faves in wraps and taco shells. This lentil apple slaw is a versatile recipe just waiting for you to take it on an adventure.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Salad

1 cup cooked lentils

2 cup shredded savoy cabbage

1/2 cup diced carrot

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1 apple, peeled and cut into match sticks

1/4 cup finely chopped green onion

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro

1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tsp. vegan worcestershire

1 tsp. agave

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Combine all the dressing ingredients with a whisk in a separate bowl, or shake together in a jar. Pour dressing over the salad and toss together. Serve immediately, or refrigerate the dressed salad for 1 to 2 hours.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 189; protein 6 g; fat 10 g; carbs 14 g.

Excerpted from Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics. Copyright © 2018 by Lauren Toyota.Pubished by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved.

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.