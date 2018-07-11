×
Photo: Moments Marketing
Kiwi Mint Parfait
Ingredients
- 1 kiwi thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. matcha
- A couple of peppermint leaves (for garnish)
- ½ tsp. organic peppermint extract
- 3 Tbsp. chia seeds
- ½ tsp. Aqua Greens Powder
- ½ cup dairy-free vanillacoconut yogurt
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
Directions
- In a bowl mix the chia seeds, maple syrup, Aqua Greens powder and almond milk and let set until the chia seeds get thick. In a second bowl mix the yogurt, matcha and peppermint extract.
- In a stemless wine glass, layer the chia mixture, plain yogurt and the green matcha mixture until the glass is full. Top it all off with the kiwi slices. Enjoy!
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 408; protein 12g; fat 18g; carbs 57g; fibre 18g.
Amber Romaniuk – Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant & founder of Amber Approved in Calgary
Instagram: @amberromaniuk