× Expand Photo: Lauren Toyota Gingerbread Snowflakes

Gingerbread Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

3 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground cloves

½ cup vegan butter or margarine (room temperature)

¼ cup unsulphured molasses

¼ cup non-dairy milk

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

⅓ cup all-purpose flour (for rolling out the dough)

Royal Icing Ingredients

2 ¼ cups powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. warm water

Gingerbread Directions

Sift two cups of all-purpose flour with baking soda and spices into a large mixing bowl. Stir with a fork to combine.

In a separate mixing bowl cream the vegan butter and brown sugar with a hand mixer until fluffy. Add molasses and non-dairy milk and beat with a hand mixer until well combined. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well. Form the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one to two hours.

Remove dough from the fridge and plastic wrap. Have ⅓ cup ofall-purpose flour standing by in a bowl. Flour your rolling surface and rolling pin well and roll out the dough until it’s approx. ⅛-¼-inch thick.

Start cutting out your snowflakes or desired cookie shape. Lift the cut-out cookies from the counter with a lightly floured spatula and place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Continue to flour your rolling surface and rolling pin, roll out the excess dough and cut more cookies until there’s none left.

Bake the cookies for 6-8 minutes in an oven preheated to 350F. Allow cookies to cook completely before icing them.

Royal Icing Directions

Sift powdered sugar into a mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat in the warm water until well combined. This will be your piping icing. Transfer to a piping bag or squeeze bottle and decorate as desired. You can pipe icing as the outline to your cookies then flood the cookies with the icing by adding 1 Tbsp. more of warm water and mixing well. Allow the frosting to dry before placing in cookie tins or containers.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 229; protein 3g; fat 10g; carbs 34g.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Recipe & Photography By Lauren Toyota

Author of Vegan Comfort Classics: 101 Recipes To Feed Your Face

Instagram: @laurentoyota Twitter: @laurentoyota