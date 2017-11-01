Photo: Lauren Toyota
Gingerbread Snowflakes
Gingerbread Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3 tsp. ground ginger
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- ½ cup vegan butter or margarine (room temperature)
- ¼ cup unsulphured molasses
- ¼ cup non-dairy milk
- 1 cup light brown sugar, packed
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour (for rolling out the dough)
Royal Icing Ingredients
- 2 ¼ cups powdered sugar
- 3 Tbsp. warm water
Photo: Lauren Toyota
Gingerbread Directions
Sift two cups of all-purpose flour with baking soda and spices into a large mixing bowl. Stir with a fork to combine.
In a separate mixing bowl cream the vegan butter and brown sugar with a hand mixer until fluffy. Add molasses and non-dairy milk and beat with a hand mixer until well combined. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well. Form the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one to two hours.
Remove dough from the fridge and plastic wrap. Have ⅓ cup ofall-purpose flour standing by in a bowl. Flour your rolling surface and rolling pin well and roll out the dough until it’s approx. ⅛-¼-inch thick.
Start cutting out your snowflakes or desired cookie shape. Lift the cut-out cookies from the counter with a lightly floured spatula and place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Continue to flour your rolling surface and rolling pin, roll out the excess dough and cut more cookies until there’s none left.
Bake the cookies for 6-8 minutes in an oven preheated to 350F. Allow cookies to cook completely before icing them.
Royal Icing Directions
Sift powdered sugar into a mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat in the warm water until well combined. This will be your piping icing. Transfer to a piping bag or squeeze bottle and decorate as desired. You can pipe icing as the outline to your cookies then flood the cookies with the icing by adding 1 Tbsp. more of warm water and mixing well. Allow the frosting to dry before placing in cookie tins or containers.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 229; protein 3g; fat 10g; carbs 34g.
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.
Recipe & Photography By Lauren Toyota
Author of Vegan Comfort Classics: 101 Recipes To Feed Your Face
Instagram: @laurentoyota Twitter: @laurentoyota