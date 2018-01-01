Decadent Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Warm Your Day With A Mug of Hot Cocoa

With the cold weather outside, warm yourself up with this delicious and delectable vegan peppermint hot chocolate, because there aren’t many better ways to spend a chilly day than with a mug of hot chocolate and a cozy blanket.

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk
  • 1/4 cup coconut milk (full fat makes it creamier)
  • 4 1/2 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Sweetener of choice, to taste
  • 1/8 – 1/4 tsp. peppermint extract
  • coconut whip (optional)

Directions

Heat non-dairy milk and coconut milk in a small pot until steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in cocoa powder. Add sweetener to taste, whisk. Add 1/8 tsp. of peppermint extract, whisk again, and taste. Add another 1/8 tsp. if it needs more. If using coconut whip, add to the top.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 59; protein 3g; fat 5g; carbs 7g. 

Gwen Leron – Writer-editor, maker and eater of good food   

Instagram: @delightfuladventures Twitter: @delightfuladventures

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.