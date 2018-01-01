× Expand Photo: Gwen Leron Decadent Peppermint Hot Chocolate

With the cold weather outside, warm yourself up with this delicious and delectable vegan peppermint hot chocolate, because there aren’t many better ways to spend a chilly day than with a mug of hot chocolate and a cozy blanket.

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

1/4 cup coconut milk (full fat makes it creamier)

4 1/2 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

Sweetener of choice, to taste

1/8 – 1/4 tsp. peppermint extract

coconut whip (optional)

Directions

Heat non-dairy milk and coconut milk in a small pot until steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in cocoa powder. Add sweetener to taste, whisk. Add 1/8 tsp. of peppermint extract, whisk again, and taste. Add another 1/8 tsp. if it needs more. If using coconut whip, add to the top.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 59; protein 3g; fat 5g; carbs 7g.

Gwen Leron – Writer-editor, maker and eater of good food

Instagram: @delightfuladventures Twitter: @delightfuladventures

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.