× Expand Photo: Candice Hutchings Chocolate-Covered Turtles

Pitted dates stuffed with almond butter taste just like the real thing, but without all the crazy dairy and sugar and makes the most amazing base for these vegan chocolate-covered 'turtles'.

Makes 12

Ingredients

1 ½ cups Medjool dates, pitted and tightly packed

½ tsp. Himalayan rock salt

2 cups roasted pecans, whole

2 cups roughly chopped chocolate or chocolate chips, melted

Directions

To make caramel: add dates to food processor, pulse until they form a loose and sticky dough. If dates are a bit dry and not quite combining, drizzle warm water one teaspoon at a time.

Pulse and scrape down the sides as needed. Once the dough is a ball, add in salt and mix.

Taste the caramel and add more salt if desired. Line a bowl with plastic wrap and add caramel dough, place in the freezer for 2-3 hours.

To make turtles: once chilled and hardened, roll caramel dough into 1.5-2 inch balls. Press three pecans into each ball of caramel and flatten. Place the turtle morsels on a cooling rack or parchment paper-lined baking sheet, place in the freezer for 30 minutes or until hardened.

To make coating: while you are waiting for the turtles to harden, melt chocolate over a double boiler. Remove flattened caramels from the freezer.

Using a spoon, carefully cover each caramel with chocolate; use the back of the spoon to spread the chocolate from the caramel onto the ‘legs’ a little bit, allowing them to peak out.

Carefully place the cooling rack or baking sheet in the freezer, cool until the chocolate shells are hardened.

Store turtles in the fridge or freezer until ready to serve. Serve chilled.

Nutrition facts per serving

Calories 306; protein 4 g; fat 18 g; carbs 35 g.

Candice Hutchings – Author of The Edgy Veg: Carnivore-approved Vegan Recipes & vegan blogger in Toronto

Instagram @edgyveg Twitter: @edgyveg Facebook @theedgyveg

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.