× 1 of 5 Expand Repsol Sport Centre × 2 of 5 Expand Repsol Sport Centre × 3 of 5 Expand Repsol Sport Centre × 4 of 5 Expand Repsol Sport Centre × 5 of 5 Expand Repsol Sport Centre Prev Next

Repsol Sport Centre, Talisman Centre, Lindsay Park – no matter how you remember us, we keep getting better! We’ve recently celebrated 35 years as a world-class training and competition facility providing Calgarians with access to expert trainers, tons of specialty programs, over 700 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, five gyms, two pools and the most inspiring atmosphere. So, if you haven’t been here for a while – it’s time to branch out of your regular routine and feel a new vibe by experiencing our six dedicated studio spaces. We promise, you’ll never get bored!

Strength & Balance Studio rejuvenates your mind, body and spirit through a variety of heated and non-heated Yoga and Pilates classes.

rejuvenates your mind, body and spirit through a variety of heated and non-heated Yoga and Pilates classes. Power Cycle Studio offers a range of class styles in 60-45-30 minute durations, plus a laser lights class to kick it up a notch.

offers a range of class styles in 60-45-30 minute durations, plus a laser lights class to kick it up a notch. R.E.P.S. Studio provides Resistance, Endurance, Power and Speed classes in a vibrant setting. Join any group class like Boxing Boot Camp and Row N’ TRX, or grab some gloves and kick and punch at your own pace. Register now for our newest Martial Arts programs with renowned trainer Phillip Ndgugga.

provides Resistance, Endurance, Power and Speed classes in a vibrant setting. Join any group class like Boxing Boot Camp and Row N’ TRX, or grab some gloves and kick and punch at your own pace. Register now for our newest Martial Arts programs with renowned trainer Phillip Ndgugga. Adrenaline Corner nestled in our Fitness Centre offers a one of kind heart pumping circuit class.

nestled in our Fitness Centre offers a one of kind heart pumping circuit class. Personal Training Studio offers pre- and post-natal conditioning, pre- and post-rehabilitation and athletic and sport-specific training to get the results you are looking for.

offers pre- and post-natal conditioning, pre- and post-rehabilitation and athletic and sport-specific training to get the results you are looking for. 3433 Sport Performance Centre Studio offers a $35 non Member and $30 Member Adult drop in on select endurance and strength classes.Our goal is making triathlons and multisport more accessible to all ages and abilities.

Plus, we offer 95+ Group Fitness classes per week that are all included with Membership or with a $15.25* Adult drop in. Plus Members get access to our Loyalty and Fitness app to book classes and earn reward points just for sweating with us. No time for an Annual Membership – try out a 10 Card or 30 Day pass, which provides full access, and are upgradable to Annual Memberships. It’s the easiest way to try us out, and start building your fitness ritual.

*Personal Training, 3433 or registered programs are an extra cost.

Repsol Sport Centre

2225 MacLeod Trail South, Calgary, AB T2G 5B6

Facebook /repsolsportcentre Twitter @repsolsport Instagram @repsolsport

403.233.8393

www.repsolsportcentre.com