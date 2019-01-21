× 1 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness × 2 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness × 3 of 3 Expand Orangetheory Fitness Prev Next

If you are looking to get a leg up on another fast approaching run and race season, Orangetheory Fitness could be your secret weapon. With a unique heart-rate training system on world class treadmills, Orangetheory running experts can guide you to better fitness and higher performance for 2019.

First launched in Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2010, Orangetheory Fitness has transformed into one of the world’s top fitness franchises. The 60-minute heart-rate monitored, high-intensity interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned and meet their overall fitness goals.

Orangetheory Fitness is a unique, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory’s heart-rate-monitored training is designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by skilled personal trainers, participants use a variety of equipment including treadmills, water rowing machines, TRX Suspension Training and free weights, burning anywhere from 500 to 1,000 calories.

Training at Orangetheory focuses on endurance, strength and power, allowing you to enhance performance in all phases. Runners know that rarely will a course be flat – so strength work, hills and speedwork are key to building muscles and increasing speed and stride length.

Michael McDonald, Matt Kellett, Matt Smolley and Skye Kaiss have brought 9 Orangetheory Fitness studios to the Calgary area. Our studios are located in Kensington, Creekside, Britannia, Royal Oak, Shawnessy, Seton, Marda Loop, Airdrie and Okotoks with a 10th location coming soon to West Springs.

