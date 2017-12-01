Merrithew Halo Trainer Plus

This ergonomic device offers dynamic and challenging ways to engage muscles, while incorporating strength work, flexibility training, and total-body conditioning. It can be used both on its own and with Merrithew’s Stability Ball to facilitate core-integrated, bodyweight training that enhances strength, muscle endurance, proprioception and stabilization.

Merrithew

www.merrithew.com

1.800.910.0001 x. 264

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.