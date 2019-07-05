Get Your Summer On!

× Expand Ford

It’s summertime and living on the edge is easy… with a Ranger to get you there.

It won’t be simple getting your kayak to a remote, pristine river with plunging drops and class three rapids. But it’s flood season and the river is waiting – if you can just make it down an untamed road to the river’s edge. That won’t be a problem if you drive a Ranger. The electronic shift-on-the-fly (ESOF) system lets you choose between four-wheel-drive high and low modes to get over logs, around boulders and through impossible potholes.

You can see the peak you want to summit, a granite finger against the sky, but can you get close enough to climb it without a tedious, day-long approach hike? With the Ranger’s exposed steel front bash plate and heavy-duty skid plate, that’s not an issue. Even rugged and rocky backroads with horrendous washboard won’t keep you from getting to the bottom of the mountain and bagging another peak.

Front country camping might be out of your comfort zone so let the Ranger take you deep into the woods for a more authentic experience of natural solitude and peace. The uncharted track over rocks, through sand and sticky mud might keep you from an amazing experience but not in your Ranger. Its Terrain Management System calibrates engine responsiveness, transmission gearing and vehicle control systems to provide optimum traction.

Whether you’re bringing a mountain bike, hiking pack, climbing gear or white-water kayak, the Ranger has the capacity to equip all your adventures. And in the city, you’ll enjoy a smooth ride, functional styling and envious looks.

It’s an easy drive to the edge of adventure in the new Ford Ranger. With features to handle the challenging landscapes and unparalleled day-to-day comfort, the Ranger will take you beyond your wildest adventures.

Get ready to explore an uncharted world of adventure in the 2019 Ranger.

Stay Connected – in Nature & Beyond

In a Ranger, you never have to be out of touch, even if you’re deep in the backwoods. With available SYNC®3†, you can listen to music, access the navigation system and control your smart phone. In addition, every Ranger offers an embedded modem enabling a 4G LTE connection that can connect up to 10 devices when you have additional data.‡

With an active FordPass™ Connect* subscription, you can use FordPass app^ to:

Remotely start your vehicle

Lock/unlock your vehicle remotely

Check your approximate odometer reading, fuel level & distance to empty

Locate your parked vehicle

