Dr. Nathan Thakur, M.D., CCFP

Dr. Nathan Thakur practices at Copeman Healthcare where the mission is to improve quality of life by delivering the highest standards of personalized and prevention-focused health care. “We deliver preventative team-based care in a highly personalized manner,” says Dr. Thakur, Medical Director at the Calgary Copeman Healthcare Centre. “Our goal is to help our clients take a proactive approach to their health, which has been shown to drive the very best health outcomes. We do this by delivering innovative, leading-edge medicine with appointments that run on time, are unhurried and with a strong focus on customer service.”

Dr. Thakur says Copeman provides an ever-expanding suite of complementary services that provide patients with the level of care they need and deserve, all under one-roof. With a multi-disciplinary team approach, the Centre offers deep medical expertise and unrivalled attention to client satisfaction. Dr. Thakur was recruited from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, ranked as the No. 2 medical centre by the U.S. News & World Health Report. He was attracted to Copeman due to its focus on medical excellence, a desire to innovate while offering the best client experience. Copeman Clinic opened in 2005 and has four locations in Western Canada — Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and West Vancouver — serving more than 12,000 clients.

The LifePlus Program is Copeman Healthcare’s premier primary care program. It’s all-inclusive and delivers modern, evidence-based healthcare with a focus on prevention, early detection and health management. Clients of the LifePlus program enjoy an annual head-to-toe health assessment and 12-months of ongoing care. In his practice, Dr. Thakur has focused on executive health, sports medicine and most notably regenerative medicine. He is pursuing the very highest standards of platelet rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell injections for use in sports therapy to help active people and athletes return more rapidly to the pastimes they love.

To contact the Copeman Healthcare Centre:

Suite 400, 628 12 Ave. SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0H6

403.270.2273 – www.copemanhealthcare.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor and Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.