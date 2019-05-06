× Expand Photo: Katy Whitt Art of Skin 2019

LEFT TO RIGHT: Catherine Lubitz, COO, Clinical Educator; Dr. Paul Lubitz, DFLS, BSs, MD, FRCPC (Derm CAN), FAAD (Derm USA)

When Dr. Paul Lubitz sees a new patient at the Art of SKIN Dermatology, Laser, and Cosmetic Surgery Centre in Canmore, he addresses more than the specific issue that brought them in the door. He suggests a head-to-toe full skin exam for all patients.

“He’s a physician first,” says Catherine Lubitz, clinical educator, cosmetic consultant and COO. “And in light of the rising rates of skin cancer – and the active, outdoor-loving nature of Bow Valley residents – he wants to be sure nothing is missed.”

Dr. Lubitz’s experience spans more than two decades. In 2014, he opened Art of SKIN. After just two years, the clinic expanded to twice its size complete with its own hospital-standard surgical facilities. He continues as a DermaSurgeon, specializing in skin cancer, with the Canmore Hospital, and is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the UCalgary Cumming School of Medicine and the University of Alberta.

Dr. Lubitz and his team of nurses, technicians, and estheticians treat all skin care needs—medical, surgical and cosmetic. He is one of few physicians with both the accreditations and hospital-standard facilities required for more extensive medical treatments, such as endovenous laser ablation for leg vein disease – a common condition among active people, or those who work on their feet for long periods of time. Some symptoms include tired, heavy legs and varicose veins.

Whether a patient is concerned about the appearance or discomfort of the veins, or both, Art of SKIN can offer safe, effective solutions. Superficial veins can be easily treated with sclerotherapy injections; larger veins with ultrasound guided sclerotherapy or endovenous laser ablation.

The centre also offers a full range of cosmetic treatments for the rejuvenation and enhancement of patient's skin, hair and nails. These include laser treatments, fillers, neuromodulators, microneedling, non-surgical fat reduction, liposuction and fat transfer.

A full list of medical and cosmetic services, as well as professional skin care products available through the centre, can be found online. For medical procedures, patients require a physician’s referral.

Art of SKIN

#204, 1240 Railway Ave, Canmore, AB T1W 1P4

www.artofskin.ca • 403.675.0018

