Photo: Todd Duncan Advanced Orthomolecular Research 2019

PHOTO: Dr. Nav Nirat Nibber, ND, Naturopathic Doctor, Co-Owner at Crescent Health Clinic, Medical Advisor at AOR

Life is busy and sometimes it’s hard to eat properly which means you probably take a supplement or two. That’s where AOR comes in. This Calgary-based company sources, formulates, produces and distributes high quality, science-based, effective nutritional supplements that clients count on.

Supplements are not a substitute for a nutritious diet and if you don’t have underlying medical conditions, you likely won’t need them. However, that’s not the case for many people.

“There are a lot of reasons why people take supplements,” explains Dr. NavNirat Nibber, a naturopathic doctor, co-owner of Crescent Health Clinic and AOR medical advisor. “They help you fill in the missing pieces caused by poor eating habits, an impaired digestive system or even a dietary lifestyle choice that can create nutrient deficiencies.”

AOR’s focus has always been on scientific integrity and innovation with respect to ingredients, formulation and method of delivery. Today they are a leading provider of nutraceuticals worldwide. Dr. Traj Nibber founded the company in 1991 after noticing a lack of evidence-based, research backed nutritional supplements on the market.

“Part of the problem is that we don’t have the luxury of a large body of research,” says Dr. Nibber. “Early on, there was no incentive in the academic world to study natural ingredients. But as the benefits of natural substances are becoming more well known, that’s changing.”

And AOR is helping lead that change through collaboration with academic institutions. Currently they are involved in 29 studies at universities around the world, looking at various ways and methods natural substances can improve health outcomes.

Dr. Nibber is part of the team at AOR that contributes to reviewing new research, helps formulate products according to quality research and ensures customers are educated about the products.

“There’s innovation at every level, and it's cool to have the opportunity to see it,” Dr. Nibber explains. “Because we manufacture in-house, we have complete control of the products from beginning to end.”

AOR is actually the reason she chose to become a naturopathic doctor. The company was founded by her uncle and she practically grew up in it, doing everything from working in shipping to customer service.

“The philosophy of duty to community definitely influenced me,” she says. “We are a family company and ultimately, our family wants to help your family.”

