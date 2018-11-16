× Expand Photo: Blaine Penny Powering Mito Awareness

As of October 21, 2018, Blaine Penny is officially the fastest man to run a marathon dressed as a battery, a record set while Powering a Cure for Mitochondrial Disease (Mito).

Mitochondria are the ‘batteries of our cells’ and are responsible for producing more than 90% of the energy we need to sustain life. For people with Mito, it’s as though they have low battery power, which affects the bodies' energy systems.

Penny ran 2:59:58 at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.