Don't Forget Sunscreen!

It is easy to neglect our skin during the hot summer months when the sun’s rays are strong, and the heat has us feeling lazy. While UVB/UVA rays are dangerous all year round, this time of year, especially, can create major sun damage, increase your risk of skin cancer and bring on accelerated aging of the skin.

Here are my top tips for keeping skin healthy during the summer.

Wear sunscreen every day: SPF should be used daily to ensure it provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are responsible for accelerated aging in the skin. These rays can penetrate glass, so if you sit near a window at work, these rays are reaching your skin. Use sunscreen containing micronized zinc oxide to provide UVA protection without feeling greasy or leaving residue on the skin. Use an SPF that is no less than 30: Since UVB rays play a big role in skin cancer, blocking as much UVB as possible is important. An SPF 30 blocks nearly 97 per cent of UVB radiation, so there is no real need to exceed an SPF 50. Limit your sun exposure at peak times: Enjoy the outdoors, but limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are most powerful. Use cream or lotion sunscreens, skip the spray: Cream based sunscreens provide better coverage than sprays. When you apply sunscreen, try to do so 20 minutes before going outside. Reapply your sunscreen at least once every 90 minutes, more frequently if you are sweating, exercising or swimming.

Dr. Robert Morrell, BSc, MD, DipSM – Medical doctor with 20 plus years in the medical aesthetics industry

