× Expand Photo by Mark Derry Fitness Love Brittani and Brandon Blair with their wedding party.

Some folks are married to the gym. Brittani and Brandon Blair — they got married at the gym.

After their marriage ceremony, the 30-year-olds from Regina, Sask., hit the gym for wedding photos and Mark Derry nailed this shot of the happy couple and their wedding party.

Brittany is a respiratory technologist and Brandon is a firefighter and CrossFit trainer, who also competes.

“You want me to do what in this dress?” Brittani recalls saying. “There’s a three or four-foot train on that dress. It was heavy.”

Just pull up, hold it and say cheese.

