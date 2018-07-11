× Expand Top Of The Morning To You!

Whether it be in business or athletics, the top performers in the world all have one thing in common, and that is a successful morning routine. A positive morning routine primes your body and mind and sets the tone for the entire day. Implementing positive action first thing upon waking is a recipe for the type of success you are looking for. Integrating new habits takes time and patience, however once you see and feel the results from your positive morning routine, you’ll wonder how on Earth you ever went without one.

Kickstart your day with these seven morning habits that will put you on the path to success.

1. Make Your Bed

Making your bed first thing in the morning will give you a feeling of accomplishment, kickstart a pattern of good behaviour and encourage you to do another task. Coming home to a made bed is a great gift to give yourself after a long day.

2. Drink Water

Drinking at least 16 oz. of water upon waking helps speed up your metabolism, flushes out toxins, improves creation of new blood cells and fuels the brain. It also assists with weight loss.

3. Exercise

Physical exercise is another powerful habit. 20-60 minutes of exercise in your morning routine can impact your day immensely. Whether it’d be a morning run, H.I.I.T. class, cycling, yoga, or a session with your favourite personal trainer, physical exercise has proven to instantly change your biochemistry. Feelings of stress and fear are physical, so how do we combat stress, anxiety and fear? Get physical and get a sweat on.

4. Listen To Or Read Something Positive

What you do in first 20 minutes of your day can set you up for success, so prime your mind by reading or listening to something positive and motivational. Be creative. There are many videos on YouTube and various podcasts to choose from to help you apply this amazing habit that the best of the best are doing each day. (But pay attention to tip No. 5!)

5. Avoid Social Media & Checking E-mail

This is a big challenge in society today. Reaching for your phone first thing in the morning can hijack your routine. With hectic work and life schedules, it is often tempting to reach for your phone and get started on those emails. My advice, those text messages and e-mails can wait. Make your bed and focus on you first.

6. Meditation

The benefits of mindfulness and meditation have gained massive amounts of attention in recent years. Meditation takes time and practice, but it is proven to reduce stress, improve concentration, increase happiness and slow the aging process. A popular app to use for someone looking to begin meditation is Head Space.

7. Practice Gratitude

Arguably the most important habit to start right away is practicing gratitude. Showing gratitude each and every morning improves physical and psychological health, eliminates stress, anxiety and fear. It also generates positive energy. Try starting a gratitude journal. Every morning, write down three things you are grateful for. It can be anything — family, friends, music or even books. Whatever you choose is worth being grateful for.

Scott Salling – IMPACT Top Trainer & Owner of F.I.T. Academy in Vancouver

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.