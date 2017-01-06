× Expand Photo: WaterRower Stroke of Genius Rowing with a friend or in a group can enhance your workout.

More and more rowing inspired workouts are popping up across the country. If you haven’t tried indoor rowing on a water rower, now is the perfect time, as its popularity is on the rise. The high intensity, low impact workout uses all major muscle groups while giving you a tremendous caloric burn. The best part, it’s even more fun when done in a group setting. Here are some of my top reasons to row:

Strength, cardio and flexibility

With rowing, not only are you improving your strength and cardiovascular fitness, but your body goes through a full range of motion. For many of us who sit at a desk from 9-5, rowing is the perfect movement to improve posture as it works muscles (upper/lower back, glutes and hamstrings) that oppose those used when sitting.

Full body exercise

Rowing is 60 per cent legs, 20 per cent core and 20 per cent arms. This makes your workout time efficient as you strengthen your whole body while getting a fantastic caloric burn. You can burn anywhere from 250-500 calories with just 30 minutes of rowing.

Stronger – for life

The challenge for many of us isn’t simply getting fit, but staying fit, for life. Rowing offers tremendous health benefits from a high intensity push while keeping the impact low on the joints. Rowing intensity can be tailored to suit the weekend warrior or high-level athlete.

Be inspired by progress

Rowing is a great way to measure self-improvement. Common rowing distances used in H.I.I.T. (high intensity interval training) are 250M and 500M. After a few weeks of practice and getting your technique down, you’ll see your time on these distances consistently improve.

Rowing toward balance

There is a sense of personal balance that comes from rowing. Whether it’s with an old-school flywheel machine, a newer water rower, or even getting out in a boat on a lake or river, there is a sense of calm and balance to decrease stress and improve your mood.

Find connection

Rowing is best done in a class or with a friend. There are many fun team challenges that can be used involving all fitness levels. Community spirit and a sense of belonging is emphasized as teams can work towards goals such as total distance rowed. You can always expect some high fives at the end of a class.

Mike Du – Owner/trainer at Revive Lifestyle Fitness

Instagram @revive.lifestyle.fitness

