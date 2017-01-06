Mark Tewksbury & Rob Mabee

× Expand Photo: Dave Holland Mark Tewksbury and Rob Mabee Rob Mabee, 54 and Mark Tewksbury, 48

9 Years Together

Old friends Mark Tewksbury and Rob Mabee reconnected in 2008 at a mutual friend’s dinner party and they have been together ever since. Mark is an Olympic champion swimmer, author and speaker and Rob is an art curator and public relations professional. “I had lived away from Calgary since 1994,” says Mark. “Who knew that the love of my life was just a couple blocks away the whole time? I just had to come home to find him.”

“Being in a couple is about enhancing each other’s lives. Exercise literally makes your body and brain stronger, so both of us being into fitness has the double benefit of bringing us closer as we work out together and makes us feel great, not that it is always easy! Many times, one of us won’t feel like working out, but the other drags them to it, and we always feel better after.”

× Expand Photo: Dave Holland Mark Tewksbury and Rob Mabee

Mark and Rob work out with a personal trainer twice a week and tackle at least two other workouts on their own. When life has them at home in Calgary, a 30 minute HIIT workout in the condo gym is a great way to start their day, running on the treadmill, then rocking a four station weight circuit.

Mark savours a great long run, while Rob savours a heart thumping playlist with retro rock music to get his cardio fix — think Ramones, Rolling Stones and Jesus and Mary Chain.

Click to view the Fit Couples cover story.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.