Sunshine Salad

Remember those Sunshine Salads that made the rounds at potluck dinners, full of marshmallows, sour cream, mandarin oranges and coconut? I think it’s time that salad got an updated look. With a nod to citrus with sun shaped slices of Cara Cara oranges (pink and sweet), light green creamy avocado to replace the sour cream, star sliced apples, pomegranate seeds, walnuts instead of coconut and crisp baby kale, this salad is full of good stuff.

Serves 2

Ingredients

Dressing

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (½ lemon)

Zest of ½ orange

Zest of ½ lemon

2 Tbsp. honey

⅛ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Salad

2-3 cara cara oranges

1 avocado, sliced

1 apple, sliced horizontally

1 small bunch baby kale, washed and dried

½ pomegranate's seeds, rinsed

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Optional

sprinkling of coconut

grated carrot

pineapple chunks

yellow peppers

celery

Instructions

Mix all dressing ingredients together and whisk. Refrigerate until using.

In a salad bowl, toss together all ingredients, except avocado and apple slices, and refrigerate until using. Just before serving, add the avocado and apple slices and toss with dressing to serve.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 398; protein 6g; fat 28g; carbs 39g.

Barbara Bamber – Food writer in Calgary.

Instagram @justasmidgen Twitter @justasmidgen1

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.