Think Victoria… Marathon!

Think Victoria and images of a spectacular coastline with ocean views, and quaint, historic neighbourhoods come to mind. Add a world class marathon and enthusiastic spectators and you have the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, held annually on Thanksgiving Weekend.

Thousands return every year to participate in the Marathon, Half Marathon, 8K Road Race and the Thrifty Foods Kids Run – and for the second year, there is the Marathon Relay, a great way to experience the scenic course without having to do it all!

The event has the reputation of giving runners the best bling for their buck featuring local native art. This year it is the Thunderbird – a symbol of power and strength – to be featured on the coveted finisher medals, the New Balance technical garments and many of the souvenirs at the packed-out race expo. As one participant comments: “The quality of the swag is the same or even better than what bigger races offer.”

The course is a sightseeing tour of Victoria - not many races can boast about it being so scenic, but with a start and finish line in the inner harbour with the prestigious BC Legislature and the magnificent Empress Hotel as a back drop, this event can. Finishing under the daunting eye of Queen Victoria, those months of training will definitely be worth it.

As an official Canada 150 event the 38th Annual GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon invites you to enjoy Victoria hospitality on October 8, 2017. You will enjoy it and never want to leave!

Visit runvictoriamarathon.com to register today!