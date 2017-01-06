× Expand Photo: Jasmine Archie Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Shawn Booth, 30 and Kaitlyn Bristowe, 31 take a walk with Shawn's golden retriever, Tucker.

2 Years Together

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe began their relationship under the watchful stare of 5 million television viewers as contestants on Season 11 of the ABC reality show The Bachelorette. The fact she was a spin instructor from Vancouver and he was a personal trainer from Connecticut was certainly part of the attraction that brought them together on the final episode in July 2015 and finds them engaged to be married. Shawn heads up a roadshow fitness enterprise called CitySTRONG, staging massive outdoor workout classes in tour stops across the United States. Kaitlyn is often up on stage getting the crowd pumped up. They hope to announce plans for Vancouver as the first Canadian tour stop for CitySTRONG.

“When I met Shawn, I’m not going to lie, his physical appearance didn’t go unnoticed,” says Kaitlyn, who hails from Leduc, Alta. “Kaitlyn always talked about her life growing up, which involved dancing six days a week,” says Shawn. “I loved hearing about that kind of commitment and drive!”

Kaitlyn has her own personal trainer in Shawn, who leads her through sessions that include squats with weights, ab workouts, resistance bands, medicine ball work and more — all to music. She likes group spin classes, boot camps and dancing. Shawn is training for an IronMan triathlon, swimming 3-4 times a week, running in the mornings, biking in the evenings, while also lifting weights and boxing.

“Take small steps to make your relationship active. Go for little walks, go on hikes, cook healthy dinners, walk your dog together.,” says Kaitlyn. “Just do things that make you move without forcing yourself to get to the gym. Or salsa dancing! I keep praying Shawn will surprise me with lessons for the two of us. It's so romantic!”

