× Expand Photo: Nathan Dreimiller, Vitamix Cashew French Onion Dip

If you have yet to try vegan cashew cheese, you should. The same richness that makes cashew cheese taste so good also applies to cashew-loaded versions of your favourite dips and spreads made in a high-powered blender. With cashews and fresh lemon, this French onion dip trumps the traditional recipe — and is more gut friendly since it’s non-dairy. It is also packed with essential minerals such as energy-boosting magnesium and copper, which help produce hemoglobin, collagen and elastin; plus immune-boosting zinc and vitamin C.

Ingredients

½ cup (120 ml) water

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 cups (250 g) cashews, soaked 3 hours, rinsed, drained

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsps. onion flake

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Directions

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender or food processor in the order listed and secure lid. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to the highest speed. Blend for 30 seconds. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 220; protein 7g; fat 16g; carbs 12g

Miranda Malisani – RNCP, holistic nutrition expert in Toronto Instagram @mirandamalisani

Twitter @mirandamalisani

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.