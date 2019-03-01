Buffalo Broccoli Bites & Caesar Salad Wraps

Both kale and broccoli are incredibly delicious and nutritious. These two veggies are true, nutrient-dense super foods. Both are loaded with sulphoraphane, an anti-tumor nutrient, making this yummy dish a cancer fighter.

Makes 6 wraps

Buffalo Broccoli Bites

Ingredients

5 cups broccoli

Buffalo Sauce

3 Tbsp. Frank’s red hot sauce

2 Tbsp. gluten free flour

2 Tbsp. gluten free tamari

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

Directions

Place sauce ingredients in a mason jar and shake to mix.

Pan fry broccoli until bright green. Pour sauce ingredients into the pan and coat broccoli generously. Continue to stir until all the sauce is absorbed. Remove from heat.

× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Buffalo Broccoli Bites and Caesar Salad Wraps

Caesar Salad Wraps

Ingredients

Salad

1-2 big bunches of kale, torn

Caesar Dressing

1 ½ cups raw cashews, soaked

¾ cup water

½ cup olive oil

½ cup fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp. tahini

2 Tbsp. dulse flakes (seaweed)

4 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp. gluten free tamari

2 tsp. sage

½ tsp. pink salt

Sundried Tomato Flax Wrap

2 Roma tomatoes

¾ cup flax meal

2 cups water

¼ cup sundried tomatoes (dried)

½ Tbsp. oregano

2 tsp. gluten free tamari

Directions

Blend wrap ingredients in a high speed blender till very smooth. Add more water as needed; you want a thick gelatinous consistency.

Spread wrap batter evenly onto Teflex-lined dehydrator sheets. Dehydrate at 115 degrees for about 4 hours, or until the tops are firm.

Flip your Teflex sheet (with wrap) upside down onto the mesh sheet beneath, and peel back the Teflex till the wrap has been flipped onto its other side. Dehydrate another 1 ½ hours. You want them to be flexible, and not to crack when bent.

Cut into triangles or strips and refrigerate in a glass air-right container. (Keeps for 2-3 weeks.)

Toss kale with caesar salad dressing. Fill wraps with broccoli bites, kale caesar salad, fresh tomato, cucumber and sprouts.

Nutrition facts per wrap: Calories 488; protein 15 g; fat 37 g; carbs 26 g.

Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.