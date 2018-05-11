Plant-based Family Fuel

The health benefits of eating a plant-based diet don’t begin when you are an adult. Children can benefit from eating more fruits and vegetables as well, so why not get the whole family on board. With flavourful fresh fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes and nuts, seeds and grains, you have a basketful of ingredients ready to create delicious meat-free meals.

Any balanced meal should include some vegetables/fruit, healthy fats, grains, and protein. Having a balance of these macronutrients will provide you and your family members with the energy and strength needed to be active and feel your best.

Children in particular need a variety of nutrients to support growth and development. Having meals that contain healthy fats, protein and carbs will provide them with everything they need to grow and fuel activity.

Here are 5 great reasons to get your family on the plant-based eating train:

1. Health Benefits

Eating a plant-based diet is associated with reduced risk of chronic disease such as cancer, obesity, diabetes and heart disease, as well as a decrease in fatigue, depression and anxiety.

2. More of the Good Stuff

With a plant-based diet you get more of the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy, happy and energized. You get more phytochemicals, antioxidants, fibre and plant protein. All of these nutrients help fuel activity and support child growth.

3. Save Money

Feeding a family can get pricey, and plant-based sources of protein are significantly cheaper than meat.

4. Save Time

Plant-based meals typically require less cooking time, which is perfect for the busy and active family. Use canned beans for a quick source of protein in stirfries or tacos (see recipe).

5. Save the Planet

Our environment can benefit from more plant-based eating. Increased produce consumption means farmers will grow more fruits and vegetables; decreased meat consumption will help lower livestock emissions.

Let your children know how they are making a difference for their planet with a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Tips To Get Your Family Eating More Plant-Based Meals

Start slow – Begin by upping your fruit & vegetable intake

Most people don’t love change, so don’t make too many changes all at once. Start slow, incorporating a new vegetable into meal times each week. Have a meatless Monday, or try a plant-based version of a family favourite, like veggie tacos, veggie pizza, or veggie burgers.

Make it fun for the entire family

Try a new recipe together and rate it out of 5 stars

Try a vegetarian restaurant

Let your child pick out new foods to try

Get the kids to help prepare your meal

Try a family cook off – partner up and see who can make the tastiest plant-based meals

Grow your own

Growing your own fruits or vegetables, even if they are micro versions is a great way to have your child connect to the food they are eating. Kids who grow their own veggies are more likely to eat, or at the very least, try them. It’s a great opportunity to teach your children about healthy eating, compost and our environment.

Focus on the benefits

Whether you are doing it for health reasons, environmental reasons, to fuel activity, or because you like those flavours more, remind your children why it’s important to eat this way. Knowledge is power, no matter how old you are.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Angela Wallace Lentil Tacos × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Angela Wallace Blueberry Power Bites Prev Next

Recipes:

Angela Wallace, MSc, RD – Reg. Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Family Food Expert in Caledon, Ont

Instagram @eatright_rd Facebook /angelaeatrightfeelright

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.