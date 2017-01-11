× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

World Health has been inspiring Calgarians to live a healthy and active lifestyle for over 30 years. We offer members eight convenient fitness centres to choose from. Whether you’re at work or home, chances are we’ve got a gym near you.

A new addition to the heart of the city, our Calgary Place location sets the contemporary standard for World Health’s fitness facilities. Experience three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto Calgary’s core. Accessible from the +15, Calgary Place provides a convenient downtown location with the most advanced fitness equipment in terms of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

If your fitness goal is to lose weight, increase strength, rehabilitate an injury, or improve everyday performance, we can help.

CALGARY

Bay: 403.265.3444 – 217 7 Avenue SW

Calgary Place: 403.452.0254 – 252, 414 3 Street SW

Edgemont: 403.239.4048 – 7222 Edgemont Blvd NW

Macleod: 403.974.0300 – 4344 Macleod Trail SW

Midnapore: 403.201.7677 – 21, 240 Midpark Way SE

North Hill: 403.284.4597 – 1632 14 Avenue NW

Richmond: 403.240.1555 – 4604 37 Street SW

Sunridge: 403.590.9250 – 2525 36 Street NE

https://calgary.worldhealth.ca

Click to view the 2017 Fitness Studio & Health Club Guide.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.