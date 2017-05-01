Wasabi Ginger Sprout Salad

Serves 4

by

Wild Orange Ginger Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup organic orange, peel and pith removed
  • 1 tsp. orange zest
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. miso paste
  • 2 Tbsp. tamari
  • 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tsp. fresh ginger root
  • 1 garlic clove

For the salad, a handful of each:

  • Alflafa sprouts 
  • Broccoli sprouts
  • Lentil sprouts 
  • Mung bean sprouts 
  • Shredded carrots
  • Cucumber slices

Directions

Blend all dressing ingredients in a high speed blender! In a big bowl, mix together a handful of each sprout and shredded carrots. Mix in a drizzle of dressing and toss. Plate and garnish with cucumber and black and white sesame seeds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 231; protein 11g; fat 9.5g; carbs 28g. 

Danielle Arsenault, Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education & author of Heal and Ignite

Instagram: @pachavega Twitter: @pachavegaliving

