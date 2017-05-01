Wasabi Ginger Sprout Salad

Photo: Danielle Arsenault
Wild Orange Ginger Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup organic orange, peel and pith removed
- 1 tsp. orange zest
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. miso paste
- 2 Tbsp. tamari
- 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- 2 tsp. fresh ginger root
- 1 garlic clove
For the salad, a handful of each:
- Alflafa sprouts
- Broccoli sprouts
- Lentil sprouts
- Mung bean sprouts
- Shredded carrots
- Cucumber slices
Directions
Blend all dressing ingredients in a high speed blender! In a big bowl, mix together a handful of each sprout and shredded carrots. Mix in a drizzle of dressing and toss. Plate and garnish with cucumber and black and white sesame seeds.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 231; protein 11g; fat 9.5g; carbs 28g.
Danielle Arsenault, Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education & author of Heal and Ignite
Instagram: @pachavega Twitter: @pachavegaliving
