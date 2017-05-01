Wasabi Ginger Sprout Salad

× Expand Photo: Danielle Arsenault Get Sprouting

Wild Orange Ginger Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup organic orange, peel and pith removed

1 tsp. orange zest

½ cup water

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. miso paste

2 Tbsp. tamari

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. fresh ginger root

1 garlic clove

For the salad, a handful of each:

Alflafa sprouts

Broccoli sprouts

Lentil sprouts

Mung bean sprouts

Shredded carrots

Cucumber slices

Directions

Blend all dressing ingredients in a high speed blender! In a big bowl, mix together a handful of each sprout and shredded carrots. Mix in a drizzle of dressing and toss. Plate and garnish with cucumber and black and white sesame seeds.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 231; protein 11g; fat 9.5g; carbs 28g.

Danielle Arsenault, Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education & author of Heal and Ignite

Instagram: @pachavega Twitter: @pachavegaliving

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.