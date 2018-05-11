× Expand Photo: Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler Vegan Quinoa Onigirazu

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 organic nori sheets

Turmeric Quinoa

1/2 cup quinoa

1 cup water

1/2 tsp. turmeric powder

pinch of black pepper

pinch of salt

Filling

Any veggies of your choice will work here. Be creative. We use:

1/4 English cucumber sliced

1 carrot shredded

1/2 avocado

1/2 roasted/cooked or pickled beet

1 leaf of Swiss chard or Romaine lettuce for a nice crunch

Handful of fresh cilantro

Miso Ginger Sauce

2 Tbsp. tahini

3 Tbsp. miso

2" fresh ginger root, peeled

juice of one lime

1 Tbsp. coconut aminos

2 Tbsp. coconut nectar or maple syrup

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1/8 cup water, less or more

Directions

Tumeric Quinoa

Pour the quinoa into a fine mesh strainer and rinse under running water for at least 30 seconds. Drain well. Combine the rinsed quinoa and water with turmeric, pepper and salt in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then decrease the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook until the quinoa has absorbed all of the water, about 10 to 12 minutes. While the quinoa is cooking prep your veggies. Wash, peel, slice, shred, etc. Remove the pot of cooked quinoa from heat, cover, and let the quinoa steam for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork.

Miso Ginger Sauce

Blend all ingredients in a high speed blender until smooth and creamy, adding water as needed.

Assemble the Onigirazu

Place one nori sheet on a length of cling wrap (shiny side down). Drop 1/4 cup of quinoa in the centre and flatten lightly with a fork (should be about the size of your palm). Pile veggies of your choice (chard, avocado, carrot, beet, cucumber, cilantro) over the quinoa (right to the edges of the quinoa). Top with second 1/4 cup of quinoa. Fold the nori as a package, bringing up each corner to meet in the middle, with some overlap. Fold the cling wrap up, over and seal tightly, then flip over and let sit five minutes. Repeat for the second nori wrap. Slice tightly rolled nori wrap in half using a sharp knife. Enjoy warm or cold. Dip in the miso ginger sauce as desired.

Nutrition facts per serving (without Miso Ginger Sauce)

Calories 367; protein 14g; fat 9g; carbs 66g; fibre 11g.

Zuzana Fajkusova & Nikki Lefler – Personal wellness coaches & authors of the Vegan Weight Loss Manifesto

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.